November 27, 2018 / 11:49 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. appeals sentence of pharmacy exec tied to meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Prosecutors in Boston on Tuesday appealed the nine-year prison sentence of the cofounder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, saying a federal judge undercalculated the financial losses caused by his crimes.

The U.S. Justice Department asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to review the sentence of Barry Cadden, who was also the New England Compounding Center’s former president, after a judge rejected its request for a 35-year prison term.

