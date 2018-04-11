FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 11:55 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. fights bid to exclude evidence about 2012 meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors are pushing back against an effort by a part-owner and eight former employees of Massachusetts pharmacy whose tainted drug caused a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak to block evidence about the harm patients suffered from being introduced at trial.

In a brief filed on Tuesday in federal court in Boston, prosecutors said they plan to introduce evidence about mold-contaminated steroids produced by New England Compounding Center and the fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EBxHAl

