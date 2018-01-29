FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. seeks 35-year prison term for pharmacist in meningitis outbreak

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 35-year prison term for a Massachusetts pharmacist convicted on racketeering and fraud charges over his role in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.

Prosecutors in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Boston said Glenn Chin, as New England Compounding Center’s supervisory pharmacist, oversaw the dispensing of thousands of substandard and dangerous drugs manufactured in filthy conditions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rRUSoS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.