U.S. seeks 35-year prison term for pharmacist in meningitis outbreak

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 35-year prison term for a Massachusetts pharmacist convicted on racketeering and fraud charges over his role in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.

Prosecutors in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Boston said Glenn Chin, as New England Compounding Center’s supervisory pharmacist, oversaw the dispensing of thousands of substandard and dangerous drugs manufactured in filthy conditions.

