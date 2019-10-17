IN BRIEF: Ex-employees of pharmacy in 2012 meningitis outbreak lose acquittal bids

A federal judge on Thursday declined to toss the May convictions of two ex-employees of the compounding pharmacy behind 2012’s deadly fungal meningitis outbreak accused of filling fake prescriptions made out to “Tony Tiger” and “Flash Gordon,” among others.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston rejected requests by former New England Compounding Center pharmacists Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas to enter a judgment of acquittal and denied granting them a new trial.

