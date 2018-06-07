FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 1:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Employee insurance plan must cover mental health facility stay - 9th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Health insurance plans may not under a 2008 law impose more restrictions on coverage of stays at licensed mental treatment facilities than stays as skilled nursing facilities, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said an insurance plan covering Catholic Health Initiatives’ employees and their dependants could not deny coverage to a woman, identified only as Nicole B., whose mental-health treatment included a nearly year-long stay at a Island View, Washington facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lrr1IM

