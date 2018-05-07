FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 11:51 PM / in 18 minutes

1st Circuit hears challenge to Maine 'wrongful birth' lawsuit ban

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday wrestled with whether a Maine statute that bars women from pursuing “wrongful birth” lawsuits was constitutional, in a case by a woman suing Merck & Co Inc over a contraceptive implant she claimed was defective.

Members of the three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston expressed concern during oral arguments about the extent to which the law would prohibit women like Kayla Doherty from pursuing any claims for damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rqqCOz

