IN BRIEF: Merck says U.S. probing ties to electronic health record vendors

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has disclosed that it has received a series of subpoenas as part of a U.S. investigation related to a cloud-based electronic health records company that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc acquired last year.

Merck detailed the probe by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That office has been pursuing similar probes of electronic health records vendors.

