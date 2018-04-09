Judge rules antitrust claim over mumps vaccine against Merck untimely

A federal magistrate judge has ruled health care providers accusing Merck & Co Inc of monopolizing the market for the mumps vaccine cannot assert an additional attempted monopolization claim against the company.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne Sitarski in Philadelphia on Friday held that plaintiffs pursuing the putative antitrust and consumer protection class action waited too long to seek to add the claim to the case, which was filed in 2012.

