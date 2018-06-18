Maine 'wrongful birth' statute upheld in lawsuit against Merck

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a constitutional challenge to a Maine statute that bars women from pursuing “wrongful birth” lawsuits alleging medical malpractice or product defects over the birth of a healthy child.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by Kayla Doherty, who said she gave birth to a son in 2014 after becoming pregnant despite using a contraceptive implant produced by Merck & Co Inc.

