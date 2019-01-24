Merck cannot arbitrate rotavirus vaccine antitrust claims - judge

Three pediatric medical practices can proceed with a proposed class action accusing Merck & Co Inc of illegally stifling competition to its rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq after a judge rejected the drugmaker’s bid to send the case to arbitration.

U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia ruled on Wednesday that arbitration clauses contained in contracts Merck entered into with so-called physician buying groups (PBGs) through which the pediatricians bought the vaccines did not apply to their practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S3Xb4c