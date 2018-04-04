Merck seeks to arbitrate Zetia 'pay-for-delay' cases

Merck & Co Inc is urging a judge to force a group of drug distributors to arbitrate antitrust cases alleging the pharmaceutical company entered into a patent settlement that delayed the release of generic version of anti-cholesterol drug Zetia.

Merck filed motions on Monday in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, in an effort to dodge proposed class action lawsuits accusing it of entering into a 2010 “pay-for-delay” deal with generic drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd over Zetia, sales of which were in the billions at the time.

