April 4, 2018 / 12:10 AM / in 19 hours

Merck seeks to arbitrate Zetia 'pay-for-delay' cases

Nate Raymond

Merck & Co Inc is urging a judge to force a group of drug distributors to arbitrate antitrust cases alleging the pharmaceutical company entered into a patent settlement that delayed the release of generic version of anti-cholesterol drug Zetia.

Merck filed motions on Monday in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, in an effort to dodge proposed class action lawsuits accusing it of entering into a 2010 “pay-for-delay” deal with generic drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd over Zetia, sales of which were in the billions at the time.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GuxhBq

