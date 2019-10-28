Merck wins second chance to arbitrate rotavirus vaccine antitrust case

Merck & Co Inc on Monday won a second chance to argue that three pediatric medical practices should be forced to arbitrate claims they brought in a proposed class action alleging it illegally stifled competition to its rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that a judge should have allowed limited discovery to assess whether the clinics were subject to an arbitration agreement with Merck before denying its motion to compel arbitration.

