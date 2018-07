A former MetroHealth System executive and three dentists have been convicted on charges they engaged in an elaborate bribe-and-kickback scheme that defrauded the Ohio hospital.

A federal jury in Akron on Friday found Edward Hills, MetroHealth’s former chief operating officer, guilty on 20 counts including racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NWIdap