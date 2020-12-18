Big Pharma urges judge to block drug pricing rule tied to foreign governments

The United States’ leading pharmaceutical industry group on Friday urged a federal judge to stop a Trump administration rule that would require Medicare to tie prices it pays for many drugs to those paid by other wealthy countries from taking effect Jan. 1.

John Elwood of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, arguing for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), told U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland that a temporary restraining order blocking the rule would “avoid the disruption that changes in treatments would cause” for Medicare patients.

