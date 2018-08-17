FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Drug distributor Miami-Luken loses appeal of quashed DEA subpoena

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Miami-Luken Inc on Friday lost an appeal of a decision by the former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to quash an administrative subpoena requiring the agency to turn over records to the Ohio drug distributor as it fought to keep its license to dispense controlled substances.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to review an administrative law judge’s decision to quash the subpoena until after a final ruling on the company’s licensing is issued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MjTrJE

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
