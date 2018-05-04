Miami-Luken asks court to overturn ruling quashing DEA subpoena

Miami-Luken Inc urged a U.S. appeals court on Friday to overturn the decision of the former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to quash a subpoena the Ohio drug distributor sought as it fights to keep its license to dispense controlled substances.

But some members of the three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati during oral arguments questioned whether they had jurisdiction to consider the issue before a final administrative ruling on the company’s license was issued.

