May 4, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Miami-Luken asks court to overturn ruling quashing DEA subpoena

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Miami-Luken Inc urged a U.S. appeals court on Friday to overturn the decision of the former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to quash a subpoena the Ohio drug distributor sought as it fights to keep its license to dispense controlled substances.

But some members of the three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati during oral arguments questioned whether they had jurisdiction to consider the issue before a final administrative ruling on the company’s license was issued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jvcX5d

