August 1, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judge tosses Michigan county's lawsuit against ambulance company

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a Michigan county seeking a declaration that a 2016 ordinance restricting the extent to which ambulance service providers can operate in its community does not violate antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg in Flint, Michigan on Tuesday said Saginaw County failed to establish that an actual controversy existed involving STAT Emergency Medical Services. The county claimed STAT had threatened an antitrust lawsuit over the ordinance.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LVw6gl

