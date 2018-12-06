Six Michigan doctors charged in $464 mln fraud, opioid scheme

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against six Michigan doctors accused of participating in a $464 million healthcare fraud scheme that resulted in 13 million doses of opioid painkillers being illegally prescribed to patients.

The case, which centers on three pain clinics in Warren and Eastpointe, Michigan, is one of the largest health fraud cases ever announced in the state. The 56-count indictment was unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Detroit.

