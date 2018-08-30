FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 30, 2018 / 9:59 PM / a few seconds ago

University of Michigan Health System in record drug violation accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The University of Michigan Health System has agreed to pay a record $4.3 million to resolve a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into its handling of controlled substances including addictive opioids.

The U.S. Justice Department, of which the DEA is a part, said Thursday’s accord represented the largest settlement ever to result from allegations related to the diversion of drugs from a hospital for improper or illicit purposes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NxSI4e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.