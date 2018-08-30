University of Michigan Health System in record drug violation accord

(Reuters) -

The University of Michigan Health System has agreed to pay a record $4.3 million to resolve a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into its handling of controlled substances including addictive opioids.

The U.S. Justice Department, of which the DEA is a part, said Thursday’s accord represented the largest settlement ever to result from allegations related to the diversion of drugs from a hospital for improper or illicit purposes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NxSI4e