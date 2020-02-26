Creamery can't cry over unenforced FDA skim milk labeling rule – judge

A Maryland creamery backed by a libertarian public interest law firm has lost its free speech challenge to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement that a dairy wanting to market additive-free skim milk must label it as an “imitation.”

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ruled that South Mountain Creamery lacked standing to challenge the rule because the FDA has indicated it has no plans to take action against it for not labeling its milk as an imitation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Vlt75g