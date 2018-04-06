FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Maryland dairy says FDA 'skim milk' label rules violate speech rights

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Maryland family-owned dairy is claiming its free speech rights were violated by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement that skim milk without added vitamins be marketed as “imitation” when sold across state lines.

Frederick County, Maryland-based South Mountain Creamery, which delivers milk to over 10,000 families in a handful of states, filed a lawsuit against the FDA and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, on Thursday in federal court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uQHiDM

