1st Circuit: Different whistleblower can seek Millennium Health award

A federal appeals court has flipped which of two whistleblowers is entitled to pursue a $34 million cut of a $227 million settlement the U.S. Justice Department reached with Millennium Health resolving claims it engaged in a fraudulent billing scheme.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Monday reversed a lower-court judge’s decision holding that Mark McGuire was the not the first whistleblower to bring a case, which had made him ineligible to seek an award under the federal whistleblower law.

