Westlaw News
May 7, 2019 / 11:24 PM / in 2 hours

1st Circuit: Different whistleblower can seek Millennium Health award

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has flipped which of two whistleblowers is entitled to pursue a $34 million cut of a $227 million settlement the U.S. Justice Department reached with Millennium Health resolving claims it engaged in a fraudulent billing scheme.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Monday reversed a lower-court judge’s decision holding that Mark McGuire was the not the first whistleblower to bring a case, which had made him ineligible to seek an award under the federal whistleblower law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YcGXF6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below