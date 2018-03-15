FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

9th Circuit revives whistleblower case against Millennium, Merck

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court reversed the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee of Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc and Merck & Co Inc claiming they engaged in an off-label marketing and kickback scheme.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent Frank Solis’ lawsuit back to a lower court to determine if he could overcome a bar on pursuing whistleblower lawsuits under the False Claims Act involving allegations that were already publicly disclosed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ip5YG1

