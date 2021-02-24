Former MiMedx COO sentenced to year in prison

The former chief operating officer of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of conspiring to defraud investors by inflating the company’s revenue.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan also ordered William Taylor, 42, to pay a $250,000 fine. Taylor’s lawyers – William Weinreb, Michael Packard and William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan – had asked the judge not to impose any prison time, but Rakoff said Taylor had engaged in “serious, willful, fraudulent conduct” that required “modest” prison time.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uscwvD