Former MiMedx execs guilty of securities fraud, ending first white-collar NY federal trial since March

Two former executives of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc were found guilty on Thursday of scheming to inflate the company’s revenue, ending the first white-collar criminal trial to begin in Manhattan’s federal courthouse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former MiMedx chief executive officer Parker “Pete” Petit and former chief operating officer William Taylor were convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan confirmed.

