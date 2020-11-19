Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Former MiMedx execs guilty of securities fraud, ending first white-collar NY federal trial since March

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Two former executives of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc were found guilty on Thursday of scheming to inflate the company’s revenue, ending the first white-collar criminal trial to begin in Manhattan’s federal courthouse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former MiMedx chief executive officer Parker “Pete” Petit and former chief operating officer William Taylor were convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan confirmed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kM7gx0

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up