Fraud trial begins for former MiMedx executives

The first white collar criminal trial in Manhattan’s federal courthouse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off Monday, as jurors heard opening statements in a securities fraud case against two former executives of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc.

Former MiMedx chief executive officer Parker “Pete” Petit and former chief operating officer William Taylor have pleaded not guilty to charges they inflated the company’s revenue in 2015. The company’s products include grafts made from placental tissue, and revenue last year was nearly $300 million.

