Judge pans concern for COVID courtroom's limits in MiMedx execs' upcoming trial

Two former executives of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc are set to go to trial Monday in federal court in Manhattan on charges that they defrauded investors by inflating the company’s revenue, the first white collar criminal trial the courthouse has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial of MiMedx Chief Executive Parker Petit and former Chief Operating Officer William Taylor before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff will take place in an oversized and largely empty courtroom outfitted with plexiglass dividers, after the two men lost a bid to postpone the case. Both have pleaded not guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kBWJF2