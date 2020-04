Biopharmaceutical company MiMedx Group Inc has agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle civil allegations by the U.S. Department of Justice that it submitted false information about its pricing in order to overcharge the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Georgia-based MiMedx, which manufactures and sells human tissue grafts, and the Justice Department announced the deal on Monday. The company did not admit wrongdoing.

