Prosecutors seek six-year prison term for former MiMedx CEO

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Parker Petit, the former chief executive officer of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc, to six years in prison after he was found guilty of scheming to inflate the company’s revenue.

In a filing Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, the prosecutors also asked U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to sentence former chief operating officer William Taylor to five years. Petit and Taylor were convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy, respectively, last November, following the first white-collar criminal trial to begin in Manhattan’s federal courthouse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pwWjlb