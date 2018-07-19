FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 19, 2018 / 11:43 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

8th Circuit upholds Minnesota doctor's $421,000 restitution order

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring a Minnesota doctor to pay the U.S. government more than $421,000 in restitution as part of her sentence for accepting kickbacks from a pharmacy in exchange for patient referrals.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower-court judge did not err in concluding Dr. Elena Polukhin not only received kickbacks but also conspired more broadly with two men, a pharmacist and a part-owner at Best Aid Pharmacy, to defraud the government.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zSKFwB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.