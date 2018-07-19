8th Circuit upholds Minnesota doctor's $421,000 restitution order

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring a Minnesota doctor to pay the U.S. government more than $421,000 in restitution as part of her sentence for accepting kickbacks from a pharmacy in exchange for patient referrals.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower-court judge did not err in concluding Dr. Elena Polukhin not only received kickbacks but also conspired more broadly with two men, a pharmacist and a part-owner at Best Aid Pharmacy, to defraud the government.

