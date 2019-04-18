Doctor's denial of hospital admission can be negligence - Minnesota top court

A hospital-based doctor’s decision to deny a woman admission to a hospital may constitute negligence, Minnesota’s top court has ruled in reviving a lawsuit over the death of a woman whom a nurse practitioner at a clinic sought to have admitted.

The Minnesota Supreme Court in a first-of-its-kind ruling in the state on Wednesday reversed an appellate decision holding that a doctor employed by Fairview Range Medical Center owed no duty of care to the patient, who died of an untreated infection.

