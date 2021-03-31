Minn. churches' suit over COVID restrictions can go forward, judge rules

Two Minnesota churches and a pastor can go forward with a challenge to state restrictions on the size of indoor services meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright in Minnesota found Tuesday that it was unclear whether churches were being treated less favorably than other venues in the state, denying state officials’ motion to dismiss their claims for violation of their free exercise of religion and free assembly rights.

