Pharma group sues over Minnesota insulin affordability law

The main lobbying group for the pharmaceutical industry has a filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a Minnesota law that took effect on Wednesday that requires drugmakers to provide insulin supplies to certain diabetic patients who cannot afford them.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, in a lawsuit filed late Tuesday in Minneapolis federal court said the law unconstitutionally allows companies’ private property to be taken for public use without just compensation.

