January 10, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man can't claim insanity to sue over Mirapex gambling losses - 8th Circ

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California man who said he became a compulsive gambler after taking the Parkinson’s drug Mirapex cannot claim insanity to avoid the statute of limitations on suing the drugmakers Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis ruled that Marc Mancini had sufficient awareness after visiting a doctor in 2008 to comprehend he should file a lawsuit and as a result under California law was not insane.

