April 8, 2020 / 6:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Montana top court upholds slashing fees sought in insurance class action

Nate Raymond

Montana’s top court has upheld a judge’s decision to reject the $3.6 million in fees sought by plaintiffs’ attorneys who negotiated a settlement resolving a class action alleging the state university system’s health insurance policies contained improper exclusions.

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday said a judge did not abuse his discretion when he declined to award fees to the lawyers based on a percentage of the settlement’s estimated value and instead awarded $511,463 based on the lawyers’ hourly work on the case.

