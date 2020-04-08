Montana top court upholds slashing fees sought in insurance class action

Montana’s top court has upheld a judge’s decision to reject the $3.6 million in fees sought by plaintiffs’ attorneys who negotiated a settlement resolving a class action alleging the state university system’s health insurance policies contained improper exclusions.

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday said a judge did not abuse his discretion when he declined to award fees to the lawyers based on a percentage of the settlement’s estimated value and instead awarded $511,463 based on the lawyers’ hourly work on the case.

