Fed Circuit blocks generic versions of Sanofi atrial fibrillation drug

A U.S. appeals court has blocked Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit from launching generic versions of Sanofi SA’s atrial fibrillation drug Multaq, finding they would infringe two of Sanofi’s patents.

The ruling, handed down Thursday by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, upheld a September 2016 order by U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yrOEeo