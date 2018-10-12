MusclePharm supplement maker must face case over protein content

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit alleging that sports nutrition company MusclePharm Corp made misleading statements about protein content in a supplement it marketed called the “Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Iron Mass.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reversed a lower-court judge’s decision finding that the California consumer law claims asserted against MusclePharm were preempted by the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

