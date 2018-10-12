FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

MusclePharm supplement maker must face case over protein content

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit alleging that sports nutrition company MusclePharm Corp made misleading statements about protein content in a supplement it marketed called the “Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Iron Mass.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reversed a lower-court judge’s decision finding that the California consumer law claims asserted against MusclePharm were preempted by the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IW1ckg

