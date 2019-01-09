Mutual of Omaha settles HIV-prevention drug discrimination cases

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co will no longer refuse to provide certain types of insurance coverage to people in Massachusetts who take the HIV prevention medication Truvada, a gay rights group and the Massachusetts attorney general said on Tuesday.

The news was announced by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the group GLAD, which had filed a lawsuit against Mutual on behalf of a gay man who claimed the policy was discriminatory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qz82Os