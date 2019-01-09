Westlaw News
January 9, 2019 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mutual of Omaha settles HIV-prevention drug discrimination cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co will no longer refuse to provide certain types of insurance coverage to people in Massachusetts who take the HIV prevention medication Truvada, a gay rights group and the Massachusetts attorney general said on Tuesday.

The news was announced by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the group GLAD, which had filed a lawsuit against Mutual on behalf of a gay man who claimed the policy was discriminatory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qz82Os

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below