Westlaw News
July 30, 2019 / 9:50 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Celgene to pay Mylan $62 million to resolve cancer drug antitrust case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Mylan NV says Celgene Corp will pay it $62 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker improperly stifled competition for its cancer treatment drugs Thalomid and Revlimid by preventing generic versions from entering the market.

Mylan disclosed the settlement in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, days after Celgene agreed to pay $55 million to resolve a related class action lawsuit in federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YjMChq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below