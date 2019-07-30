Celgene to pay Mylan $62 million to resolve cancer drug antitrust case

Mylan NV says Celgene Corp will pay it $62 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker improperly stifled competition for its cancer treatment drugs Thalomid and Revlimid by preventing generic versions from entering the market.

Mylan disclosed the settlement in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, days after Celgene agreed to pay $55 million to resolve a related class action lawsuit in federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

