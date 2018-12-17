Westlaw News
December 17, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge in EpiPen litigation knocks lawyers for Mylan CEO's deposition

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge will “reluctantly” not impose sanctions after a lawyer for Mylan PLC made “verbose objections” designed to coach Mylan CEO Heather Bresch’s deposition testimony in a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker squelched competition for its EpiPen allergy treatment.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, said objections made during the questioning of Bresch were “troubling” and violated the court’s guidelines on how to conduct depositions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ULxAeG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.