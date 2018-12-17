Judge in EpiPen litigation knocks lawyers for Mylan CEO's deposition

A federal judge will “reluctantly” not impose sanctions after a lawyer for Mylan PLC made “verbose objections” designed to coach Mylan CEO Heather Bresch’s deposition testimony in a lawsuit alleging the drugmaker squelched competition for its EpiPen allergy treatment.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, said objections made during the questioning of Bresch were “troubling” and violated the court’s guidelines on how to conduct depositions.

