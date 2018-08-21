Mylan, Pfizer must face consumer lawsuit over EpiPen: judge

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected Mylan NV’s bid to escape a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of engaging in an unlawful scheme to squelch competition for its EpiPen allergy treatment, allowing it to unjustifiably raise its prices.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday largely denied motions by Mylan and Pfizer Inc, which makes EpiPens for Mylan to market, to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit brought by a proposed class of consumers.

