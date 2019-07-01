Mylan seeks dismissal of Sanofi's EpiPen antitrust lawsuit

Mylan Plc is urging a federal judge to reject rival drugmaker Sanofi SA’s claims the company engaged in a scheme to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which became the center of a political firestorm over price increases.

Mylan in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, argued Sanofi lacked evidence to support claims it took actions to “crush” the competitive threat posed by Sanofi’s newer product, Auvi-Q.

