Plaintiffs seek sanctions against Mylan in EpiPen litigation

Lawyers for consumers who accuse Mylan NV of engaging in an unlawful scheme to squelch competition for its EpiPen allergy treatment have asked a federal judge to sanction the drugmaker for interfering with subpoenas they issued to its vendors.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, lawyers for consumers in the proposed class action said Mylan without their knowledge reached out to vendors they subpoenaed and forced them to withhold various records.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y5gJZQ