Judge rejects 'unseemly' fee bid in Namenda antitrust case, awards $69 mln

Lawyers who secured a $750 million settlement for purchasers of Allergan Plc’s Alzheimer’s drug in an antitrust lawsuit will receive $69 million in fees, a federal judge has ruled, calling the $157 million they had requested “unseemly and unnecessary.”

The fee award, ordered by Chief Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York on Monday, will be divided among six firms: Garwin Gerstein & Fisher, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Heim Payne & Chorush, Odom & Des Roches and Smith Segura & Raphael.

