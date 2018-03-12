FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Natera settles U.S. billing probe over prenatal gene tests for $11.4 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Diagnostics company Natera Inc has agreed to pay nearly $11.4 million to resolve claims it improperly billed government healthcare programs for its prenatal genetic test, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The civil settlement announced on Friday resolved a probe into the San Carlos, California-based company prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former Natera employees in federal court in Louisville, Kentucky in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GlAi3X

