Natera settles U.S. billing probe over prenatal gene tests for $11.4 mln

Diagnostics company Natera Inc has agreed to pay nearly $11.4 million to resolve claims it improperly billed government healthcare programs for its prenatal genetic test, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The civil settlement announced on Friday resolved a probe into the San Carlos, California-based company prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former Natera employees in federal court in Louisville, Kentucky in 2015.

