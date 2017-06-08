Pharmacy executive to challenge meningitis outbreak conviction

A federal judge will consider next week whether to overturn the racketeering conviction of an executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak.

Barry Cadden, a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was found guilty by a Boston federal jury in March on 57 counts but cleared of 25 acts of second-degree murder he was accused of under federal racketeering law.

