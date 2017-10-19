FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defense in meningitis case uses prosecutor's own arguments as evidence
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 days ago

Defense in meningitis case uses prosecutor's own arguments as evidence

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for a pharmacist charged over his role in a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak linked to a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy used a prosecutor’s own words as evidence for the defense at trial on Thursday.

Stephen Weymouth, a lawyer representing Glenn Chin, a former supervisory pharmacist at now-defunct New England Compounding Center, showed jurors in Boston federal court an excerpt of the prosecution’s closing argument in the trial of former NECC president and co-founder Barry Cadden.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gSdHQJ

