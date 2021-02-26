Ex-employees of pharmacy in 2012 meningitis outbreak lose appeals

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the convictions of three pharmacists accused of committing fraud and other crimes that helped the New England Compounding Center thrive before a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak fueled by its tainted drugs.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said jurors did not wrongly convict former NECC employees Gene Svirskiy and Christopher Leary for helping defraud its customers, nor did jurors err in convicting Alla Stepanets for filling prescriptions for obviously fake patients like “Fat Albert” and “Wonder Woman.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pXXiey