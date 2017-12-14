Pharmacy exec in 2012 meningitis outbreak seeks restitution delay

A Massachusetts pharmacy executive found guilty of racketeering for his role in a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak is seeking to delay until after his appeal prosecutors’ request that he be forced to pay $73.7 million in restitution to victims.

Lawyers for Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center, in papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston argued the trial judge no longer has jurisdiction because their client’s conviction is on appeal.

