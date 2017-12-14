FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacy exec in 2012 meningitis outbreak seeks restitution delay
December 14, 2017 / 1:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pharmacy exec in 2012 meningitis outbreak seeks restitution delay

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts pharmacy executive found guilty of racketeering for his role in a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak is seeking to delay until after his appeal prosecutors’ request that he be forced to pay $73.7 million in restitution to victims.

Lawyers for Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center, in papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston argued the trial judge no longer has jurisdiction because their client’s conviction is on appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CdpoL5

