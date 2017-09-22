Pharmacy tech testifies in trial over 2012 meningitis outbreak

A former pharmacy technician at New England Compounding Center whose supervisor is facing charges over his role in a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak testified on Friday how drugs were made in unsanitary conditions and with expired ingredients.

Joseph Connolly said in federal court in Boston that supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin had employees fabricate a monthly log that was supposed to chronicle the daily cleaning of the rooms where drugs were produced.

